Stakenet (XSN) 24 Hour Volume Hits $1.68 Million

Stakenet (CURRENCY:XSN) traded 27.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 14th. One Stakenet coin can currently be bought for $0.56 or 0.00001444 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Stakenet has traded up 134.4% against the dollar. Stakenet has a total market capitalization of $62.22 million and approximately $1.68 million worth of Stakenet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $131.02 or 0.00340220 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.88 or 0.00028240 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 29.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001275 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002511 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000103 BTC.

InflationCoin (IFLT) traded 111.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Endor Protocol (EDR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $410.13 or 0.01061560 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Stakenet Profile

XSN is a TPoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 1st, 2016. Stakenet’s total supply is 113,210,408 coins and its circulating supply is 111,889,987 coins. The official website for Stakenet is stakenet.io . Stakenet’s official Twitter account is @xsnofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Stakenet is /r/StakeNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Stakenet is medium.com/stakenet

Stakenet Coin Trading

Stakenet can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stakenet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stakenet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stakenet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

