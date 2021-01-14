STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “STAG Industrial, Inc. operates as a real estate company focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of single-tenant industrial properties throughout the United States. STAG Industrial, Inc. is based in United States. “

Several other research firms have also commented on STAG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of STAG Industrial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 21st. BidaskClub raised shares of STAG Industrial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of STAG Industrial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.80.

Shares of STAG stock opened at $30.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.82, a P/E/G ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.84. STAG Industrial has a 1-year low of $17.54 and a 1-year high of $34.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.26.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.31). STAG Industrial had a net margin of 24.61% and a return on equity of 4.97%. The business had revenue of $117.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.10 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that STAG Industrial will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

In other STAG Industrial news, COO Stephen C. Mecke sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total transaction of $1,495,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 52,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,554,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 23,268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total transaction of $698,970.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 47,088 shares in the company, valued at $1,414,523.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,574,000. Stolper Co raised its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Stolper Co now owns 47,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 2,660,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,319,000 after purchasing an additional 81,670 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 275,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

