STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) COO Stephen C. Mecke Sells 50,000 Shares

STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) COO Stephen C. Mecke sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total value of $1,495,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 52,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,554,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of STAG opened at $30.53 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.82, a PEG ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.49 and a 200 day moving average of $31.26. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.54 and a 12 month high of $34.50.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $117.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.10 million. STAG Industrial had a net margin of 24.61% and a return on equity of 4.97%. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.1208 per share. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.26%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in STAG Industrial by 32.6% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in STAG Industrial by 4.3% during the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 13,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in STAG Industrial by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in STAG Industrial by 23.5% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in STAG Industrial by 0.6% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 152,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,656,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the period. 93.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird downgraded STAG Industrial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded STAG Industrial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. BidaskClub raised STAG Industrial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded STAG Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on STAG Industrial from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.80.

STAG Industrial Company Profile

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

