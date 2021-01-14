Stabilus S.A. (OTCMKTS:SBLUY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Stabilus S.A. (OTCMKTS:SBLUY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the December 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

OTCMKTS SBLUY traded up $0.70 on Wednesday, hitting $15.05. 533 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,754. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.05. Stabilus has a 52-week low of $5.75 and a 52-week high of $15.18.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Stabilus in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Stabilus in a report on Monday, November 16th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Stabilus in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Stabilus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Stabilus in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Stabilus SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells gas springs and dampers, and electric tailgate opening and closing equipment in Europe, NAFTA, the Asia/Pacific, and internationally. The company offers non-locking, locking, and swivel chair gas springs; motion and vibration dampers; and electric motor drives and CAD-configurators, as well as services and spare parts.

