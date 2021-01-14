SSP Group plc (OTCMKTS:SSPPF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

SSP Group plc (OTCMKTS:SSPPF) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company.

SSPPF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank started coverage on SSP Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of SSP Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SSP Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of SSP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Peel Hunt cut SSP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th.

OTCMKTS:SSPPF remained flat at $$4.43 during trading hours on Wednesday. SSP Group has a 1-year low of $2.96 and a 1-year high of $8.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.52.

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and sports stadia and shopping areas. It operates approximately 550 brands in approximately 35 countries in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East.

