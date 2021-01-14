SPX (NYSE:SPXC) Hits New 52-Week High at $59.25

Shares of SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $59.25 and last traded at $59.71, with a volume of 595 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $57.64.

SPXC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their target price on SPX from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SPX in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised SPX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, SPX has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.60.

Get SPX alerts:

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 25.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.29.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.14. SPX had a return on equity of 25.25% and a net margin of 6.59%. The firm had revenue of $363.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. SPX’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that SPX Co. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Scott William Sproule sold 167,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total transaction of $7,237,973.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Burney Co. lifted its position in SPX by 9.0% in the third quarter. Burney Co. now owns 21,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in SPX by 2.1% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 47,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,197,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the period. Millrace Asset Group Inc. lifted its position in SPX by 6.4% in the third quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 61,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,862,000 after purchasing an additional 3,703 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in SPX by 33.1% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 19,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,000 after purchasing an additional 4,875 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in SPX by 49.0% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 36,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 12,016 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

About SPX (NYSE:SPXC)

SPX Corporation supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation and cooling (HVAC), detection and measurement, power transmission and generation, and industrial markets in the United States, China, South Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Detection and Measurement, and Engineered Solutions.

Recommended Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Receive News & Ratings for SPX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.