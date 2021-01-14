Sprouts Farmers Market Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:SFM)

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors bought 8,594 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 2,536% compared to the average daily volume of 326 put options.

NASDAQ SFM opened at $20.19 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.08. Sprouts Farmers Market has a 1-year low of $13.00 and a 1-year high of $28.00.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 34.45% and a net margin of 3.56%. On average, analysts anticipate that Sprouts Farmers Market will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SFM. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. MKM Partners cut their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.67.

In related news, Director Joe Fortunato acquired 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.80 per share, with a total value of $244,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SFM. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market during the second quarter worth approximately $46,564,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 97.1% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,585,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,195,000 after purchasing an additional 781,390 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 18,470,066.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 554,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,180,000 after buying an additional 554,102 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 644.3% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 542,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,357,000 after buying an additional 469,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 715.0% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 488,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,572,000 after buying an additional 428,331 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.18% of the company’s stock.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, a healthy grocery store, provides fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. Its stores offer fresh produce, packaged groceries, meat and seafood, deli, vitamins and supplements, dairy and dairy alternatives, bulk items, baked goods, frozen foods, natural health and body care, beer and wine, and household items.

