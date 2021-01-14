Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) Shares Up 7.1% After Insider Buying Activity

Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT)’s share price shot up 7.1% during trading on Wednesday following insider buying activity. The stock traded as high as $56.21 and last traded at $55.71. 453,747 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 4% from the average session volume of 436,056 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.01.

Specifically, CMO Jamie Cannon Gilpin sold 1,278 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.71, for a total value of $55,861.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.84, for a total value of $916,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 213,992 shares of company stock worth $9,741,065.

A number of research firms have commented on SPT. Morgan Stanley cut Sprout Social from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $34.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Sprout Social from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Sprout Social from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. BidaskClub cut Sprout Social from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on Sprout Social from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.90.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.87. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion and a PE ratio of -21.93.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $33.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.02 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SPT. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Sprout Social in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Sprout Social in the third quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Sprout Social by 118.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Sprout Social in the third quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, WoodTrust Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Sprout Social in the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Institutional investors own 71.61% of the company’s stock.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

