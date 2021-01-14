Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc Sells 640 Shares

Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.65, for a total transaction of $29,216.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,507.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 8th, Goldman Sachs Group Inc acquired 640 shares of Sprout Social stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $50.53 per share, with a total value of $32,339.20.

Shares of NASDAQ SPT traded up $3.70 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 449,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 436,056. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.87. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.54 and a 1 year high of $56.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.93.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $33.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.02 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 243.9% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 41,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 29,238 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 48.0% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 28,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 9,097 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 200.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 178,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,869,000 after purchasing an additional 119,076 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Sprout Social by 118.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Sprout Social by 2,861.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,154,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115,314 shares in the last quarter. 71.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Sprout Social from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Sprout Social from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Sprout Social from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sprout Social has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.90.

About Sprout Social

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

