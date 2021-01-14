Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc Sells 640 Shares

Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.65, for a total transaction of $29,216.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,507.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Goldman Sachs Group Inc also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, January 8th, Goldman Sachs Group Inc acquired 640 shares of Sprout Social stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $50.53 per share, with a total value of $32,339.20.
Shares of NASDAQ SPT traded up $3.70 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 449,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 436,056. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.87. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.54 and a 1 year high of $56.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.93.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 243.9% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 41,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 29,238 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 48.0% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 28,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 9,097 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 200.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 178,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,869,000 after purchasing an additional 119,076 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Sprout Social by 118.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Sprout Social by 2,861.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,154,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115,314 shares in the last quarter. 71.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Sprout Social from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Sprout Social from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Sprout Social from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sprout Social has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.90.
About Sprout Social
Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.
