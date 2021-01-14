SPI Energy (NASDAQ:SPI) Shares Down 7%

SPI Energy Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPI)’s stock price was down 7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $8.83 and last traded at $8.91. Approximately 1,836,859 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 2,343,920 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.58.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered SPI Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.37.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SPI Energy stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in SPI Energy Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPI) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

SPI Energy Company Profile (NASDAQ:SPI)

SPI Energy Co, Ltd. provides photovoltaic solutions for business, residential, government, and utility customers and investors. It offers engineering, procurement, and construction services to independent power developers and producers, and commercial and industrial companies. The company also develops, owns, and operates solar projects that sell electricity to power companies and other electricity off-takers.

