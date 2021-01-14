Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $85.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Spectrum Brands have outperformed the industry in the past six months, driven by better-than-expected fourth-quarter fiscal 2020 results. Despite demand and supply-related disruptions stemming from the COVID-19, results gained from solid demand for its products, which drove growth in all business categories. Management noted that fiscal 2021 started on a solid note on the back of continued demand. Growth in all four segments contributed to quarterly growth. Additionally, favorable pricing and productivity related to the Global Productivity Improvement Program aided gross margin. However, the company witnessed rising SG&A expenses in the fiscal fourth quarter mainly due to increased marketing investments. Also, stiff competition and tough economic environment due to pandemic remain concerns.”

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Spectrum Brands from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Spectrum Brands from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Spectrum Brands from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Spectrum Brands from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $73.33.

Spectrum Brands stock traded down $1.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $81.17. 13,409 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 334,383. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.93. Spectrum Brands has a 12 month low of $19.59 and a 12 month high of $84.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $73.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.26.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.48. Spectrum Brands had a negative net margin of 1.86% and a positive return on equity of 11.34%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. Spectrum Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Spectrum Brands will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th. Spectrum Brands’s payout ratio is presently 58.74%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Spectrum Brands by 14,671.1% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 546,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,170,000 after purchasing an additional 543,125 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Spectrum Brands by 2.0% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 72,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Spectrum Brands by 258.5% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 90,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,154,000 after purchasing an additional 65,003 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Spectrum Brands by 19.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 277,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,752,000 after purchasing an additional 46,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Spectrum Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,254,000. 94.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. The company's Hardware & Home Improvement segment offers hardware products under the National Hardware and FANAL brands; locksets and door hardware under the Kwikset, Weiser, Baldwin, EZSET, and Tell Manufacturing brands; and plumbing products under the Pfister brand.

