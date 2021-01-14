Spectiv Price Up 26.7% Over Last 7 Days (SIG)

Spectiv (CURRENCY:SIG) traded 6.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 14th. During the last week, Spectiv has traded up 26.7% against the U.S. dollar. Spectiv has a market capitalization of $31,587.57 and $4.00 worth of Spectiv was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Spectiv token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.96 or 0.00044028 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00005489 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $143.41 or 0.00372388 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.49 or 0.00037634 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,552.81 or 0.04032179 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002601 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00013461 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002597 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Spectiv Profile

Spectiv is a token. Spectiv’s total supply is 378,851,756 tokens and its circulating supply is 220,972,801 tokens. The Reddit community for Spectiv is /r/Spectiv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Spectiv’s official Twitter account is @spectivvr and its Facebook page is accessible here . Spectiv’s official website is www.spectiv.io

Buying and Selling Spectiv

Spectiv can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectiv directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spectiv should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Spectiv using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

