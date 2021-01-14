Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE) Short Interest Update

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, an increase of 77.4% from the December 15th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of Special Opportunities Fund stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $14.40. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,026. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.58. Special Opportunities Fund has a 1-year low of $7.50 and a 1-year high of $15.00.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd will be paid a $0.094 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 19th. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.83%.

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund of funds launched and managed by Bulldog Investors, LLC. It invests in close-ended funds investing in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund employs a combination of value, opportunistic and special situations strategies to make its investments.

