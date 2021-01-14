SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) Stock Position Decreased by KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC cut its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) by 11.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,185 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KRE. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,915,957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $389,481,000 after purchasing an additional 2,301,036 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 463.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,107,585 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $74,377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733,429 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 245.7% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 857,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,591,000 after purchasing an additional 609,351 shares in the last quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $15,899,000. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 209.8% during the 3rd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 425,054 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,166,000 after purchasing an additional 287,849 shares in the last quarter.

KRE opened at $58.38 on Thursday. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.26 and a fifty-two week high of $59.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.89 and a 200-day moving average of $42.53.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

