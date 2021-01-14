SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) Reaches New 12-Month High at $59.51

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $59.51 and last traded at $59.18, with a volume of 293158 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $58.38.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.89 and a 200 day moving average of $42.53.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KRE. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 14,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $850,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 18,668 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 9.2% during the third quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 6,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the period.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

