SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Shares Sold by Orrstown Financial Services Inc.

Orrstown Financial Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 12.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Orrstown Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 190.0% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 87 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Clean Yield Group raised its position in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000.

Get SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust stock traded down $4.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $441.73. The stock had a trading volume of 817,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,310,971. SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $214.22 and a 52-week high of $446.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $416.11 and a 200 day moving average of $366.25.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

See Also: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.