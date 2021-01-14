SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Shares Acquired by City Holding Co.

City Holding Co. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 13.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,462 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. City Holding Co.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1,002.3% during the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 291,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,899,000 after purchasing an additional 264,714 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth $21,196,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 24.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,126,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,079,000 after buying an additional 222,871 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth $19,508,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 10.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,774,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,976,000 after buying an additional 168,831 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SDY opened at $109.35 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $106.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.14. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $67.57 and a 1 year high of $109.95.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

Read More: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.