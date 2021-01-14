SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Shares Purchased by Larson Financial Group LLC

Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 352,867 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,846 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF comprises approximately 4.1% of Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $12,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 37,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 175,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,025,000 after buying an additional 23,352 shares during the period. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000. Pacific Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,243,000. Finally, TPG Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 288,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,927,000 after acquiring an additional 47,052 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYV traded up $0.25 during trading on Thursday, reaching $35.65. 32,353 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,225,951. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $21.77 and a 1-year high of $35.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.62.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

