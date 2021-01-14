SPDR MFS Systematic Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SYG) Shares Down 0.7%

SPDR MFS Systematic Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SYG)’s stock price was down 0.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $116.33 and last traded at $116.33. Approximately 1,397 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 2,283 shares. The stock had previously closed at $117.13.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $114.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.65.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SPDR MFS Systematic Growth Equity ETF stock. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR MFS Systematic Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SYG) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000. Captrust Financial Advisors owned approximately 0.15% of SPDR MFS Systematic Growth Equity ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

