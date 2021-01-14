SPDR DoubleLine Emerging Markets Fixed Income ETF (BATS:EMTL) Stock Price Down 0.2%

SPDR DoubleLine Emerging Markets Fixed Income ETF (BATS:EMTL)’s share price dropped 0.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as $50.80 and last traded at $50.84. Approximately 4,196 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $50.94.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.10.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SPDR DoubleLine Emerging Markets Fixed Income ETF stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in SPDR DoubleLine Emerging Markets Fixed Income ETF (BATS:EMTL) by 431.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,865 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,233 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in SPDR DoubleLine Emerging Markets Fixed Income ETF were worth $3,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Read More: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR DoubleLine Emerging Markets Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR DoubleLine Emerging Markets Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.