SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB) Holdings Raised by Kovack Advisors Inc.

Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB) by 159.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,854 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF were worth $3,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Howard Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,408,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $97,089,000 after acquiring an additional 16,553 shares during the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 996,804 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $68,670,000 after acquiring an additional 46,375 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 19.8% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 514,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,464,000 after acquiring an additional 85,048 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 21.7% in the third quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 185,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,799,000 after acquiring an additional 33,071 shares during the period. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 150,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,338,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares in the last quarter.

CWB stock traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $87.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,186,728. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF has a 12 month low of $39.81 and a 12 month high of $87.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $81.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.58.

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

