Spartan Delta Corp. (SDE.V) (CVE:SDE) Price Target Raised to C$5.00 at ATB Capital

Spartan Delta Corp. (SDE.V) (CVE:SDE) had its target price lifted by ATB Capital from C$4.75 to C$5.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on SDE. Raymond James increased their price objective on Spartan Delta Corp. (SDE.V) from C$5.25 to C$5.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Spartan Delta Corp. (SDE.V) from C$5.00 to C$6.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Haywood Securities increased their price objective on Spartan Delta Corp. (SDE.V) from C$5.25 to C$6.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Eight Capital raised their target price on Spartan Delta Corp. (SDE.V) from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on Spartan Delta Corp. (SDE.V) from C$5.00 to C$6.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$5.75.

CVE SDE opened at C$0.04 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$3.17. Spartan Delta Corp. has a one year low of C$0.04 and a one year high of C$7.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.99, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Spartan Delta Corp. (SDE.V) (CVE:SDE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.05) by C$0.10. The firm had revenue of C$37.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$35.60 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Spartan Delta Corp. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

About Spartan Delta Corp. (SDE.V)

Spartan Delta Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Canada. As of December 31, 2019, it held working interests in 10.7 net oil wells and 25.8 net gas wells in the Valhalla/Rycroft area of Alberta.

