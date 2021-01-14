Spartan Delta Corp. (SDE.V) (CVE:SDE) Price Target Increased to C$7.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Spartan Delta Corp. (SDE.V) (CVE:SDE) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$5.00 to C$7.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 78.57% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. ATB Capital upped their price target on shares of Spartan Delta Corp. (SDE.V) from C$4.75 to C$5.00 in a research report on Monday. Haywood Securities upped their price target on shares of Spartan Delta Corp. (SDE.V) from C$5.25 to C$6.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Spartan Delta Corp. (SDE.V) from C$5.00 to C$6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Spartan Delta Corp. (SDE.V) from C$5.25 to C$5.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Spartan Delta Corp. (SDE.V) from C$5.00 to C$6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$5.93.

Shares of Spartan Delta Corp. (SDE.V) stock traded up C$0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$3.92. The stock had a trading volume of 51,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,917. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$3.17. Spartan Delta Corp. has a twelve month low of C$1.50 and a twelve month high of C$7.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.99, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.52.

Spartan Delta Corp. (SDE.V) (CVE:SDE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.05) by C$0.10. The firm had revenue of C$37.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$35.60 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Spartan Delta Corp. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

Spartan Delta Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Canada. As of December 31, 2019, it held working interests in 10.7 net oil wells and 25.8 net gas wells in the Valhalla/Rycroft area of Alberta.

