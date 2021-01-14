SparksPay (SPK) Hits One Day Volume of $7.00

SparksPay (CURRENCY:SPK) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 14th. SparksPay has a total market cap of $51,181.58 and $7.00 worth of SparksPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SparksPay coin can currently be bought for about $0.0056 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, SparksPay has traded 13.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get SparksPay alerts:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000042 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

THEKEY (TKY) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003604 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000049 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000765 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00005156 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000013 BTC.

SparksPay Profile

SparksPay is a POW/Masternode coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 23rd, 2018. SparksPay’s total supply is 10,290,625 coins and its circulating supply is 9,217,028 coins. The Reddit community for SparksPay is /r/SparksCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for SparksPay is sparkspay.io . SparksPay’s official Twitter account is @SparksPayIO and its Facebook page is accessible here . SparksPay’s official message board is medium.com/sparkspay

Buying and Selling SparksPay

SparksPay can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparksPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SparksPay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SparksPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SparksPay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SparksPay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.