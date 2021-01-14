Sowell Financial Services LLC Sells 11,374 Shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT)

Sowell Financial Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT) by 14.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 68,513 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,374 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF were worth $3,922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 47.9% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 554,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,935,000 after purchasing an additional 179,459 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 8.7% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 5.2% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 45,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,196,000 after acquiring an additional 2,240 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 415.0% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 41,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,827,000 after acquiring an additional 33,071 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 13.8% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares during the period.

NASDAQ XT opened at $59.47 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $57.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.25. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a twelve month low of $30.21 and a twelve month high of $59.66.

