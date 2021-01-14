Sowell Financial Services LLC Raises Stock Holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) by 783.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 81,337 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 72,131 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $5,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 9.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,433,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,328,000 after buying an additional 639,100 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,126,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,375,000 after purchasing an additional 479,877 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,141,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,020,000 after purchasing an additional 217,040 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 46.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,536,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120,463 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,683,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,772,000 after purchasing an additional 97,761 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Capital Strength ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FTCS opened at $67.65 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.56. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 12-month low of $42.46 and a 12-month high of $68.24.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th were given a dividend of $0.208 per share. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th. This is a boost from First Trust Capital Strength ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Profile

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

Read More: Special Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.