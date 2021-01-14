Sowell Financial Services LLC Raises Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 228.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,723 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,287 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $3,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RSP. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 15.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,629,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,740,000 after buying an additional 865,262 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 122.4% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,289,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,365,000 after acquiring an additional 709,395 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 902.4% in the third quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 567,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,370,000 after acquiring an additional 511,038 shares during the period. Total Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,743,000. Finally, Astor Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 154.6% in the fourth quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC now owns 467,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,681,000 after acquiring an additional 284,146 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RSP opened at $131.77 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $70.56 and a 12-month high of $132.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $126.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.12.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

