Sowell Financial Services LLC Purchases 9,889 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 24.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 49,743 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,889 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $3,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Unilever by 99.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,522,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,916,000 after purchasing an additional 758,492 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in Unilever during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,203,000. Saratoga Research & Investment Management grew its stake in Unilever by 166.9% during the 3rd quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management now owns 588,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,284,000 after buying an additional 367,815 shares during the last quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Unilever during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,863,000. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Unilever by 105.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 170,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,495,000 after buying an additional 87,455 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.61% of the company’s stock.

Unilever stock opened at $59.17 on Thursday. Unilever PLC has a twelve month low of $44.06 and a twelve month high of $63.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.69, a PEG ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.45.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on UL shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Unilever in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.00.

Unilever PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

