Sowell Financial Services LLC Has $4.52 Million Holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA)

Sowell Financial Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 89,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,538 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF were worth $4,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 39.6% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank raised its position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 23,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the third quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 6.5% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period.

Shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF stock opened at $50.44 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.47 and its 200-day moving average is $50.40. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a 12-month low of $45.68 and a 12-month high of $50.52.

