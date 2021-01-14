Sowell Financial Services LLC Cuts Stake in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA)

Sowell Financial Services LLC decreased its holdings in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 46,506 shares of the company’s stock after selling 675 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF were worth $3,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of QEFA. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF in the third quarter worth $26,000. Syntal Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 37,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,326,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 7,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 4,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corrado Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC now owns 33,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after buying an additional 680 shares in the last quarter.

QEFA opened at $71.51 on Thursday. SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF has a 12 month low of $46.34 and a 12 month high of $72.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.31.

