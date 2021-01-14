Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) Price Target Raised to $60.00 at 140166

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at 140166 from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “positive” rating on the airline’s stock. 140166’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 22.15% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on LUV. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Raymond James cut shares of Southwest Airlines from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Friday, November 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $48.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Southwest Airlines presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.78.

NYSE LUV traded up $1.13 on Thursday, hitting $49.12. 297,903 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,691,761. Southwest Airlines has a 52-week low of $22.47 and a 52-week high of $58.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The company has a market capitalization of $28.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.67 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.88.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The airline reported ($1.99) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.35) by $0.36. Southwest Airlines had a negative net margin of 12.94% and a negative return on equity of 22.65%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. Southwest Airlines’s revenue was down 68.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Southwest Airlines will post -6.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Gregory D. Wells sold 15,166 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.80, for a total value of $709,768.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,567 shares in the company, valued at $2,085,735.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 247.5% in the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 702 shares of the airline’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the airline’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. grew its position in Southwest Airlines by 57.9% in the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 802 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in Southwest Airlines in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in Southwest Airlines in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a total of 747 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 101 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

