Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) Insider Sells $108,980.62 in Stock

Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) insider Nicholas Millington sold 4,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total value of $108,980.62. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 122,443 shares in the company, valued at $3,064,748.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Nicholas Millington also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Sonos alerts:

On Monday, January 11th, Nicholas Millington sold 76,441 shares of Sonos stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.27, for a total value of $1,931,664.07.

Shares of NASDAQ:SONO opened at $26.29 on Thursday. Sonos, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.58 and a 12-month high of $26.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.17. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of -38.66, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $339.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.19 million. Sonos had a negative return on equity of 12.52% and a negative net margin of 5.32%. On average, research analysts expect that Sonos, Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jefferies Group LLC increased its position in shares of Sonos by 34.6% in the third quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 792,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,032,000 after purchasing an additional 203,558 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Sonos by 1,029.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 165,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,514,000 after buying an additional 150,902 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Sonos by 101.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,332,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,227,000 after buying an additional 672,359 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Sonos by 315.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 109,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after buying an additional 83,398 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Sonos in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Sonos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sonos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Sonos from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. TheStreet upgraded Sonos from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Sonos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.44.

Sonos Company Profile

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, components, and accessories. It offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its Website sonos.com.

Further Reading: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Receive News & Ratings for Sonos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.