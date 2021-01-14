Sonora Investment Management LLC Takes $35,000 Position in Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY)

Sonora Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its position in Fastly by 498.0% in the third quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fastly during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in Fastly during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Fastly during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Fastly during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. 52.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FSLY traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $90.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,638,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,633,684. The stock has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a PE ratio of -141.55 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 7.97, a quick ratio of 7.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Fastly, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.63 and a 52 week high of $136.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $90.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.96.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.08. Fastly had a negative net margin of 24.07% and a negative return on equity of 14.37%. The firm had revenue of $70.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.59 million. Research analysts anticipate that Fastly, Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

FSLY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fastly from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Fastly from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Fastly from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Fastly from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Pritchard Capital lowered their price target on shares of Fastly from $58.00 to $47.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Fastly currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.64.

In other Fastly news, insider Artur Bergman sold 92,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total transaction of $5,948,327.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 380,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,542,296.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Adriel G. Lares sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.65, for a total transaction of $362,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 182,490 shares in the company, valued at $16,542,718.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 423,065 shares of company stock worth $31,735,529. 24.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fastly Company Profile

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the Internet. It is a programmable platform designed for Web and application delivery.

