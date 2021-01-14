Sonora Investment Management LLC Sells 29 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Sonora Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 600 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 29 shares during the period. Sonora Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in Intuit by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 25,095 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,532,000 after buying an additional 3,683 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in Intuit by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 7,498 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,848,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in Intuit by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,565 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Intuit by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 3,197 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,214,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in Intuit by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 97,419 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,005,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.97% of the company’s stock.

In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 587 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.07, for a total value of $204,317.09. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,923.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 413 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.07, for a total value of $143,752.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,046.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,803 shares of company stock worth $2,166,769. Corporate insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $364.96. 1,018,881 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,329,989. The company has a market cap of $95.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.09. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $187.68 and a one year high of $387.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $369.87 and a 200 day moving average of $333.84.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 40.29% and a net margin of 25.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 8th. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 35.98%.

Several analysts have weighed in on INTU shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Intuit from $378.00 to $383.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Intuit from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Intuit from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. BidaskClub downgraded Intuit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Intuit from $385.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $396.75.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

