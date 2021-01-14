Sonora Investment Management LLC Purchases 2,940 Shares of Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER)

Sonora Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) by 81.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,540 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,940 shares during the period. Sonora Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Omeros were worth $93,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Omeros by 13.9% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 89,439 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $904,000 after acquiring an additional 10,943 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Omeros by 98.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 74,210 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 36,884 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Omeros during the 3rd quarter worth $459,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Omeros by 225.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 442,717 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,473,000 after purchasing an additional 306,684 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Omeros by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,311 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ OMER traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.07. 921,941 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 673,237. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -8.33 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.75. Omeros Co. has a 52 week low of $8.50 and a 52 week high of $25.46.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $26.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.75 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Omeros Co. will post -1.85 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Omeros in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Maxim Group raised their price objective on Omeros from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Omeros from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. BidaskClub upgraded Omeros from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective (down from $32.00) on shares of Omeros in a report on Monday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.80.

Omeros Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, complement-mediated diseases, disorders of the central nervous system (CNS), and immune-related diseases. It provides OMIDRIA for use in cataract surgery or intraocular lens replacement in the United States.

