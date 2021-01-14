Sonora Investment Management LLC Boosts Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Sonora Investment Management LLC raised its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 26.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,317 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Sonora Investment Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $688,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in NVIDIA by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,328,186 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $504,590,000 after buying an additional 145,139 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 1,920 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $879,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,302 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $875,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in NVIDIA by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 14,974 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $5,689,000 after buying an additional 2,756 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.27% of the company’s stock.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Tench Coxe sold 356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $528.73, for a total value of $188,227.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Colette Kress acquired 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $536.95 per share, for a total transaction of $107,390.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 56,850 shares of company stock valued at $31,276,935 over the last three months. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NVDA shares. Truist raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $623.00 to $643.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $540.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $545.84.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA traded up $1.88 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $541.27. 4,981,691 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,118,228. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $335.05 billion, a PE ratio of 88.59, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $529.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $498.57. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $180.68 and a 52 week high of $589.07.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.42 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 32.61%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.94%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

