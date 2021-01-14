Solitario Zinc Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Solitario Zinc Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL) (TSE:SLR) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,300 shares, a decline of 71.2% from the December 15th total of 60,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,150,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Solitario Zinc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 14th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Solitario Zinc from $1.00 to $0.90 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Solitario Zinc stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Solitario Zinc Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL) (TSE:SLR) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 80,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.14% of Solitario Zinc at the end of the most recent quarter.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN XPL traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.68. The stock had a trading volume of 281,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 977,763. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.55 and its 200-day moving average is $0.47. Solitario Zinc has a 52 week low of $0.13 and a 52 week high of $0.88.

Solitario Zinc (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL) (TSE:SLR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About Solitario Zinc

Solitario Zinc Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of zinc properties in North and South America. It primarily owns a 39% interest in the Florida Canyon zinc project located in northern Peru; and a 50% interest in the Lik zinc-lead-silver property located in Northwest Alaska.

