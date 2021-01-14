Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Solid Biosciences LLC is a life science company. It focuses on developing therapies for Duchenne muscular dystrophy. The company is engaged in developing gene therapies, disease modifying therapies and assistive devices, all targeting the various facets of the DMD. Its product candidate includes SGT-001, a gene transfer candidate which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to restore functional dystrophin protein expression in patients’ muscles. Solid Biosciences LLC is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on SLDB. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.50 target price on shares of Solid Biosciences in a research report on Friday, January 8th. ValuEngine downgraded Solid Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Solid Biosciences from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $2.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Solid Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.55.

NASDAQ SLDB opened at $6.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.31. The company has a market capitalization of $402.59 million, a P/E ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 1.09. Solid Biosciences has a one year low of $1.93 and a one year high of $8.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.63.

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.13). As a group, equities analysts predict that Solid Biosciences will post -1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Solid Biosciences by 16.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 36,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 5,102 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Solid Biosciences by 9.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 72,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 6,188 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Solid Biosciences in the third quarter worth $25,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Solid Biosciences in the second quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Solid Biosciences by 20.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 107,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 18,627 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.10% of the company’s stock.

Solid Biosciences Inc, a life science company, engages in developing therapies for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SGT-001, a gene transfer candidate, which is in a Phase I/II clinical trial to derive functional dystrophin protein expression in patients' muscles.

