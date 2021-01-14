Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente, S.A. (OTCMKTS:SEYMF) Short Interest Down 37.7% in December

Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente, S.A. (OTCMKTS:SEYMF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 86,100 shares, a decrease of 37.7% from the December 15th total of 138,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SEYMF. UBS Group cut Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd.

Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente stock remained flat at $$31.46 during trading on Thursday. Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente has a 1-year low of $15.09 and a 1-year high of $34.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.37.

Solaria EnergÃ­a y Medio Ambiente, SA engages in the solar photovoltaic power generation business. The company develops, owns, manages, and operates photovoltaic plants with a total generation capacity of approximately 360 MW in Spain, Italy, Uruguay, and Greece. It also offers solar power plant custom operation and maintenance services.

