Solana Price Hits $3.37 on Major Exchanges (SOL)

Solana (CURRENCY:SOL) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 13th. One Solana coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.37 or 0.00009009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Solana has a total market cap of $883.15 million and $47.46 million worth of Solana was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Solana has traded 51.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.66 or 0.00041842 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00005525 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $140.97 or 0.00376608 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.00 or 0.00040070 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,508.50 or 0.04030103 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002673 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00013022 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002671 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Solana Coin Profile

SOL is a coin. It launched on October 6th, 2017. Solana’s total supply is 488,630,611 coins and its circulating supply is 261,900,443 coins. The official message board for Solana is medium.com/solana-labs . Solana’s official Twitter account is @solaplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . Solana’s official website is solana.com

Buying and Selling Solana

Solana can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Solana directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Solana should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Solana using one of the exchanges listed above.

