Sodexo (OTCMKTS:SDXAY) Stock Rating Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Sodexo (OTCMKTS:SDXAY) was upgraded by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

SDXAY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Societe Generale reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Sodexo in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sodexo in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Sodexo in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Oddo Bhf upgraded Sodexo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sodexo in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sodexo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Sodexo stock opened at $18.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.92. Sodexo has a 1-year low of $10.15 and a 1-year high of $22.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.36.

Sodexo SA develops, manages, and delivers on-site, benefits and rewards, and personal and home services worldwide. It provides various on-site services, including business and administration, which covers corporate, energy and resources, government and agencies, sports and leisure, and other customers; healthcare and seniors; and education services comprising schools and universities.

