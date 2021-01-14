Sodexo (OTCMKTS:SDXAY) Given “Underweight” Rating at Barclays

Sodexo (OTCMKTS:SDXAY)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reissued by analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Societe Generale reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Sodexo in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Sodexo in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Oddo Bhf upgraded Sodexo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Sodexo in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sodexo in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sodexo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SDXAY traded down $0.31 during trading on Thursday, reaching $18.10. 11,247 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,168. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.36. The firm has a market cap of $13.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.92. Sodexo has a 12-month low of $10.15 and a 12-month high of $22.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Sodexo SA develops, manages, and delivers on-site, benefits and rewards, and personal and home services worldwide. It provides various on-site services, including business and administration, which covers corporate, energy and resources, government and agencies, sports and leisure, and other customers; healthcare and seniors; and education services comprising schools and universities.

