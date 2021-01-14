Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (OTCMKTS:SMFKY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (OTCMKTS:SMFKY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decrease of 72.7% from the December 15th total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

SMFKY stock remained flat at $$49.85 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,866. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.50. The company has a market cap of $12.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.85. Smurfit Kappa Group has a 52-week low of $21.64 and a 52-week high of $50.43.

Get Smurfit Kappa Group alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on SMFKY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Smurfit Kappa Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group in a report on Tuesday.

Smurfit Kappa Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells paper-based packaging products. It operates in two segments, Europe and the Americas. The company offers consumer, retail, industrial, ecommerce, heavy-duty corrugated, and hexacomb packaging products, as well as composite cardboard tubes, and bags and sacks; and bag-in-box, a single-use packaging system that comprises films, accessories, bags, taps, and boxes.

Recommended Story: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Smurfit Kappa Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smurfit Kappa Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.