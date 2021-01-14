Smurfit Kappa Group (OTCMKTS:SMFKY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Smurfit Kappa Group (OTCMKTS:SMFKY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $55.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Smurfit Kappa Group PLC operates as a paper and paperboard manufacturer and converter. It also engages in the manufacturing, distribution and selling of containerboard, corrugated containers and other paper-based packaging products, such as solid board, graphic board and bag-in-box. The company’s operating segments consists of Europe and Americas. Europe segment includes a system of mills and plants which primarily produces containerboard. Americas segment comprises forestry, paper, corrugated, paper sack and folding carton activities. Smurfit Kappa Group PLC is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland. “

SMFKY has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group in a research note on Tuesday.

SMFKY opened at $49.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $12.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.85. Smurfit Kappa Group has a one year low of $21.64 and a one year high of $50.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.50.

About Smurfit Kappa Group

Smurfit Kappa Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells paper-based packaging products. It operates in two segments, Europe and the Americas. The company offers consumer, retail, industrial, ecommerce, heavy-duty corrugated, and hexacomb packaging products, as well as composite cardboard tubes, and bags and sacks; and bag-in-box, a single-use packaging system that comprises films, accessories, bags, taps, and boxes.

