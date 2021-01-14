Smith Barney Citigroup Raises Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Price Target to $22.00

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) had its price objective raised by Smith Barney Citigroup from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Smith Barney Citigroup’s target price points to a potential downside of 0.23% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CMC. ValuEngine upgraded Commercial Metals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Bank of America downgraded Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Commercial Metals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 28th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Commercial Metals from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.44.

Shares of Commercial Metals stock opened at $22.05 on Tuesday. Commercial Metals has a 1 year low of $10.76 and a 1 year high of $24.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.81. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.13.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 5.10%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Commercial Metals will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Barbara Smith sold 82,082 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.87, for a total transaction of $1,877,215.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 769,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,589,431.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Tracy L. Porter sold 51,918 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total value of $1,080,413.58. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $208.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals in the second quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals in the third quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 20.0% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 19.8% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 6,214 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 15.9% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 6,952 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. 84.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, Germany, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

