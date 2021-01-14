Smith Barney Citigroup Raises Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) Price Target to $430.00

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) had its target price hoisted by Smith Barney Citigroup from $355.00 to $430.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $444.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $319.00 to $367.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $345.00 to $344.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $450.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $372.62.

Shares of NYSE CP opened at $363.43 on Monday. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 12-month low of $173.26 and a 12-month high of $379.00. The company has a market capitalization of $48.81 billion, a PE ratio of 28.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $343.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $307.99.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.23 by ($0.11). Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 29.66% and a return on equity of 32.77%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 13.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a $0.7202 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.05%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CP. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the third quarter worth $32,000. Mirova acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the third quarter worth $33,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 643.8% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 119 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the third quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 42.6% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 335 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 69.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

