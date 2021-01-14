Smith Barney Citigroup Lowers Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Price Target to $31.00

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) had its price objective cut by Smith Barney Citigroup from $33.00 to $31.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Urban Outfitters from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $29.05.

Urban Outfitters stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,594,634. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.80 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.85. Urban Outfitters has a 12 month low of $12.28 and a 12 month high of $32.86.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.33. Urban Outfitters had a negative net margin of 0.81% and a positive return on equity of 0.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Urban Outfitters will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Trish Donnelly sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $435,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,589 shares in the company, valued at $394,081. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 30.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Urban Outfitters during the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in Urban Outfitters during the second quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in Urban Outfitters during the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Urban Outfitters during the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Urban Outfitters during the third quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.31% of the company’s stock.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, wholesale, and Subscription. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

