SmileyCoin (SMLY) Hits Market Cap of $605,492.85

SmileyCoin (CURRENCY:SMLY) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 14th. In the last seven days, SmileyCoin has traded down 29.6% against the US dollar. One SmileyCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SmileyCoin has a total market cap of $605,492.85 and approximately $269.00 worth of SmileyCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get SmileyCoin alerts:

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pakcoin (PAK) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Emerald Crypto (EMD) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000100 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aricoin (ARI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LiteBitcoin (LBTC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Comet (CMT) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000016 BTC.

SocialCoin (SOCC) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SmileyCoin Coin Profile

SMLY is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. SmileyCoin’s total supply is 30,339,280,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,806,193,400 coins. SmileyCoin’s official Twitter account is @smileycoinnews and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SmileyCoin is tutor-web.info

According to CryptoCompare, “A scrypt alternative crypto currency taking an education angle. “

Buying and Selling SmileyCoin

SmileyCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmileyCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SmileyCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SmileyCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SmileyCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SmileyCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.