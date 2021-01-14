Smartspace Software plc (SMRT.L) (LON:SMRT) Shares Gap Down to $152.00

Smartspace Software plc (SMRT.L) (LON:SMRT) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $152.00, but opened at $145.00. Smartspace Software plc (SMRT.L) shares last traded at $140.00, with a volume of 29,658 shares trading hands.

The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 124.41 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 85.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37. The stock has a market cap of £38.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.22.

In other Smartspace Software plc (SMRT.L) news, insider Bruce Morrison bought 27,356 shares of Smartspace Software plc (SMRT.L) stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 95 ($1.24) per share, with a total value of £25,988.20 ($33,953.75).

Smartspace Software Plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells Software as a Service (Saas) software solutions in the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates through three segments: SwipeOn, Space Connect, and Anders & Kern. It offers solutions, such as desk booking, meeting room management, visitor management, concierge, and workplace analytics.

