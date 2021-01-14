Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Shares Sold by OneAscent Financial Services LLC

OneAscent Financial Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Smartsheet were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Smartsheet during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Smartsheet during the 3rd quarter worth $63,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Smartsheet during the 3rd quarter worth $95,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in Smartsheet during the 3rd quarter worth $113,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Smartsheet by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.21% of the company’s stock.

SMAR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Smartsheet from $64.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Smartsheet from $62.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Smartsheet from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Smartsheet from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on Smartsheet from $50.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.40.

In related news, CFO Jennifer Ceran sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.91, for a total transaction of $1,389,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 242,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,061,822.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Paul Porrini sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.47, for a total value of $1,694,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,644 shares in the company, valued at $2,069,286.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 452,114 shares of company stock worth $28,758,114 over the last ninety days. 10.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Smartsheet stock opened at $68.88 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $67.13 and its 200-day moving average is $54.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a PE ratio of -73.28 and a beta of 1.54. Smartsheet Inc has a 12-month low of $30.91 and a 12-month high of $75.49.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $98.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.57 million. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 20.90% and a negative net margin of 34.08%. Smartsheet’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Smartsheet Company Profile

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

